Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot under investigation

The Guardian reports:
The House of Lords commissioners for standards have launched an investigation into a second Conservative peer for allegedly breaching the rules against peers profiting financially from their membership of the Lords.
The investigation into the Earl of Shrewsbury, an elected hereditary Conservative peer who has been a member of the Lords for 41 years, has been announced by the standards commissioners on their website.
And if you follow the link to that website you find that the Earl is being investigated for:
Alleged breaches of the following paragraphs of the House of Lords Code of Conduct: 9 (a), (b), (c), (d); 12 (a), (b); 16.
Oh and his full name really is Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot.
1 comment:
Ha! With a name like Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot he just thought he could blend in and get away with it. No such luck with the much-feared standards inquisition, er I mean commissioners about
Post a Comment