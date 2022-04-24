Peter Sarstedt: Where Do You Go to My Lovely?

In the 1960s my parents had wine on the table (I was even allowed a small glass myself) and a subscription to Private Eye. My sister and I would choose a yoghurt for breakfast from the milk float and, yes, we watched Simon Dee.
Yes, we were a middle-class and even a little bohemian. Which may be why, given the poor background she came from, why my mother was so attracted to this record when it came out in 1969.
Then, in 1972, my father walked out and life became very different.
I have to report that when I played Where Do You Go to My Lovely? to my mother last year she said it wasn't as good as she remembered.
It's a pity that Peter Sarstedt is remembered only for this song, because he wrote some better ones - try Frozen Orange Juice.
And Chinese Restaurant, the single the Sarstedt Brothers (Eden Kane, Peter Sarstedt and Robin Sarstedt, to use their stage names) released in 1973 should have been a hit.
1 comment:
I have just been listening to his 'greatest hits' CD
