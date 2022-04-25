Saint Pierre and Miquelon: The surviving French colony in North America

Something I discovered from the coverage of Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen at the weekend is that there is still a French possession in North America.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon are two small islands off the South-West coast of Newfoundland. Their six thousand inhabitants are French citizens, elect their own deputy to the National Assembly in Paris and take part in in senatorial and presidential elections.
This time the islands saw a narrow victory for Marine Le pen, who received 50.69 per cent of the votes cast.
The islands form the last remnant of the colony of New France that in the middle of the 18th century occupied much of the Eastern side of what are now Canada and the United States.
