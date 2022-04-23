Eric Chappell, Rising Damp and race

The comedy writer Eric Chappell has died. He was best known for writing Rising Damp, which is a strong candidate for being the best situation comedy ever shown on ITV.
Though as the British Comedy Guide points out:
Whilst Rising Damp - which starred Leonard Rossiter - propelled Chappell to both stardom and writing as a full-time career, he penned a further string of sitcom hits for ITV broadcasters, including the beloved holiday comedy Duty Free; father-son domestic sitcom Home To Roost; office comedy The Squirrels; and The Bounder, a sitcom of brotherly rivalry starring George Cole and Peter Bowles.
This clip from Rising Damp shows that, perhaps uniquely for a Seventies comedy that dealt with race, it can be watched today without embarrassment.
The relationship between Philip and Rigsby brings out the way that envy is a component of racism. And it is Rigsby's snobbery that makes him such a sucker for Philip's totally spurious stories about being the son of an African chief. (In the spin-off Rising Damp film it is revealed that he comes from Croydon.)
Eric Chappell discussed the genesis of Rising Damp in an interview with Penny Black Music:
I was reading a newspaper, and I read about a black student going to a hotel and pretending to be a prince and getting very well treated by a bigoted landlord. It didn’t say bigoted but that’s the feeling you got. He got well treated. I thought, "What a great idea for a farce!" but I wrote a verbal comedy instead. I was still discovering my style, and I changed the whole concept.
The idea was still the same but the landlord became somebody I knew. I based him on a landlord who was a lovely guy but he was prejudiced as hell. How can you be prejudiced and still be a lovely guy? But he was. And I thought, "He’s a great character," and so I used him.
With Philip the black guy's character, I didn’t know any black people, so it had to be something out of books and I got a book on African folklore which I found riveting. I enjoyed it, and I thought, "I can put this stuff in from the book. I can make this boy as innocent about his blackness as me."
In the same interviewed he revealed that he was living in Hinckley in Leicestershire when all this took place.
No comments:
Post a Comment