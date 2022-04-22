The Beatles at St Pancras Old Church

I was at St Pancras Old Church yesterday - it's a short walk under a railway bridge from Camley Street Natural Park.
You could have met the Beatles there, as the churchyard was one of the locations they took in on their 'Mad Day Out' on Sunday 28 July 1968. I once blogged about the event.
This video recreates the loveable moptops' progress around the churchyard that day and includes many of the still photographs that were taken. I assume the audio comes from the film The Beatles: Get Back.
There's a lot of restoration being done in the churchyard at the moment, but I doubt it will ever be restored to how someone quoted in my earlier post remembered it from 1968:
It was a beautiful park, much bigger than it is now. There was a Victorian bedding scheme, which my grandad was very proud of, a fountain, glasshouses, a playground, London plane trees. Sir John Soane’s mausoleum is there.
In one famous picture, the Beatles are posing among my grandad’s prize hollyhocks. He had eight or nine staff, some of them in this photograph – the older man in the trilby at the back was the park keeper.
