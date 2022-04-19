Lib Dems pledge to bring trains back to Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh railway station closed to passengers in 1965, but the line to it up the Aberdeenshire coast remained open to freight in 1979.
The good news is that Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrats' manifesto for next month's elections promises to improve local transport links. This includes reopening the railway lines from Dyce to Ellon and from Peterhead to Fraserburgh, and providing an additional station in Newtonhill.
Peter Argyle, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council, told The Press and Journal:
"Our manifesto focuses on a successful transition to living with Covid, on rebuilding the economy and our town centres, on improving roads, bridges and infrastructure and growing a new, effective partnership with communities in Aberdeenshire.
"Liberal Democrats have been at the heart of the administration of the council for almost all of the past 27 years.
"Our collective knowledge and experience mean this Manifesto for a Changing World is ambitious and achievable. It is realistic and focused entirely on achieving the best possible outcomes for Aberdeenshire."
