Who says you can't rewrite history?

Naturally, I turned to the back to see what it said about Richard's burial:
After the battle Richard's body was recovered from the corpses piled around Henry's fallen banner and stripped of all its clothing. With a halter around the neck the naked corpse was strung across the back of a pack horse and taken off to Leicester.
Here it lay exposed for two days, as proof of Henry's triumph, before it was buried without ceremony in the chapel of the Grey Friars.
The tomb to which Henry contributed the sum of £10 - 1s, was destroyed at the dissolution of the monasteries, and Richard's bones were thrown into the River Soar.
This story was widely believed, but when researchers looked into it their turned out to be no contemporary source for it.
It may be that the fate of Richard III was caught up in popular memory with that of John Wycliffe, who was declared a heretic after his death and burial in Lutterworth churchyard. His body was exhumed and burnt, then the ashes were scattered in the River Swift.
