The Joy of Six 1045

"I am in no doubt that the Metropolitan Police Service has some of the most dedicated officers in the world. Yet, we are seeing more cases than ever of serious misconduct, with officers involved in taking pictures of murder victims; attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child; stealing drug money; and assault and rape." Caroline Pidgeon says the new Met Commissioner must be brutally honest about the challenges facing the force
"With a growing network of close to 20k, public policy decisions are increasingly influenced, and made, by their people. So why haven’t you heard of them?" Christian Kerr investigates Transform Society.
Paul Hayward probes cricket's class divide: "Tom Brown, a coach at Warwickshire, wrote a PhD in talent identification revealing that 95 per cent of specialist England batters in Tests since 2011 have been white, and that 77 per cent have been privately educated."
"In the 1960s, British brewers sometimes behaved as if they didn’t believe the traditional English pub had a future and scrambled to find ways to reinvent the pub for the late 20th century. For Bass Charrington the solution was a glass and metal wonderland in West London, on the King’s Road." Boak & Bailey look back on The Chelsea Drugstore.
Mark Amies pays tribute to David McKee, the author, illustrator and creator of Mr Benn.
No comments:
Post a Comment