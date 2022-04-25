Monday, April 25, 2022

Snake on the loose in Pontesbury is finally captured after teenager spots it in car park

The Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

My photograph shows a) a different car park in Pontesbury and b) a cat not a snake.

And, yes, the cat has just caught something. As I explained at the time:

For reasons I may explain one day, I was in Pontesbury photographing its former police station and magistrates court. In the car park behind it was a black and white cat with a rodent it had just caught and killed.

Though I had never met it before, when the cat saw me it began to make that odd chirruping "come and see what I've got" noise they make in such circumstances - and never at any other time.

I think it just wanted someone to show off to.

