Snake on the loose in Pontesbury is finally captured after teenager spots it in car park

The Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.
My photograph shows a) a different car park in Pontesbury and b) a cat not a snake.
And, yes, the cat has just caught something. As I explained at the time:
For reasons I may explain one day, I was in Pontesbury photographing its former police station and magistrates court. In the car park behind it was a black and white cat with a rodent it had just caught and killed.
Though I had never met it before, when the cat saw me it began to make that odd chirruping "come and see what I've got" noise they make in such circumstances - and never at any other time.
I think it just wanted someone to show off to.
No comments:
Post a Comment