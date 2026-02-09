Labour's problem is that its leadership has contempt for its voters

Political activists are treated by their leaders as a stage army to be marched on and berated when they want to show the media how tough they are.
I wrote that in a recent article for Lion & Unicorn.
It strikes me that Keir Starmer and the people around him now treat Labour voters in much the same way.
The views reported in this tweet from yesterday afternoon shows what I have in mind. Because Net Zero and Rejoin are both popular with Labour voters.
Maybe the disappearance of Morgan McSweeney will see a change, but Starmer has little background in the Labour Party and no obvious love for it.
