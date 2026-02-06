Brown bears, lynx and wolves could be seen again in Rutland

A planning application has been submitted to build the Wild Rutland attraction on Burley Estate farmland, parkland and woods between the Oakham bypass, Rutland Water and Burley Wood, reports BBC News:
Long-term aspirations could see native animals including Eurasian brown bears, lynx and wolves reintroduced inside holding pens, according to developers.
Planning documents said the project would showcase "the wonder of British wildlife" if given the go ahead.
Lord Bonkers is all in favour (I suspect he may he an investor om the project). When I ask what would happen if the brown bears, lynx and wolves escaped, he merely replies that the Rutland Water Monster would soon devour them.
I remain unconvinced that the locals will take such a sanguine view, as too many of them will remember the sudden demise of the Bonkers Hall safari park, even if the old boy "still maintains that those nuns were the authors of their own misfortune".
But seriously folks, this sounds rather fun.
Get a Sumo wrestler to have a round with the bear!ReplyDelete