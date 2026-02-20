Boudicca the three-legged beaver is rewilding Rushden Lakes

Talk about burying the lede. BBC News has a story about Alan and Boudicca, the beavers at Rushden Lakes – they've featured here before – and late on it drops this in:
Alan was named after Alan Carr, who grew up in the county, and Boudica after the warrior, as it is believed she lost her leg in a fight.
Boudicca has three legs? That makes these achievements even more remarkable:
In February 2025, eight beavers were released into Delta Pit lake, part of Rushden Lakes, Northamptonshire – the first time the rodent had been reintroduced to the county in 400 years.
The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants said parents, Boudica and Alan, had welcomed two new kits in September, had felled three large trees, coppiced 30 more, and built three lodges.
Project officer Ben Casey said the beavers had made "a big difference" in changing the structure of the site to improve the habitat for a range of species.
You can see Boudicca, Alan and their two latest kits in the video above.
No comments:
Post a Comment