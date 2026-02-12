Now Leicestershire Reform want to get rid of their Private Pike

When Reform UK formed a minority administration at Leicestershire County Council last May, 22-year-old Joseph Baum was made deputy leader and the cabinet member for adult social care. He had lost both roles by August.
Now comes news that Reform's council leader, Dan Harrison – who has to play Captain Mainwaring to Boam's Private Pike – wants him out of the party altogether and has written to Richard Tice to that effect.
BBC News reports:
In a letter seen by the BBC, Dan Harrison criticised his former deputy council leader Joseph Boam over a social media post in which he stated "I stand with ICE" hours after federal immigration agents fatally shot nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month.
In his letter, Harrison said that 79 complaints had been made against Reform UK councillors since the party took control, of which 40 were about Boam:
"What has been Joseph's reaction?" Harrison added. "He blamed it all on the woke left-wing, fake news or political smears.
"I was appalled at his lack of ownership of the problems he created."
Harrison said the ICE post was "the final straw", prompting him to contact Tice.
He added: "I know other party members will be writing to you to urge you to kick Joseph out of the party.
Leicester Gazette reminds us that another Leicestershire Reform councillor made pro-ICE comments, but has since withdrawn them and apologised.
Boam himself claims to be well thought of at Reform head office. Which may, of course, be true.
