When Peter Lee took 8-13 for Great Bowden

Peter Lee, the former Northamptonshire and Lancashire seam bowler, has died at the age of 80.
He grew up near Market Harborough in the Northamptonshire village of Sibbertoft and made his debut for that county in 1967.
But it was when he moved to Lancashire that his career really took off. He twice took 100 wickets in a season for them in an era when the feat was already becoming vanishingly rare, but never won test selection.
A trawl of the British Newspaper Archive reveals this story from the Leicester Daily Mercury, 6 August 1980. Great Bowden is nearly, but not quite, part of Market Harborough:
Bowden's Secret Weapon Shocks Wigston
Wigston Town cricketers had a nasty shock in their match against Great Bowden for they found themselves facing Lancashire pace bowler Peter Lee.
After Great Bowden had made 131. Wigston were blasted out for 88 with Lee taking 8-13.
Lee hails from a village called Sibbertoft which is just over the border in Northamptonshire and has two brothers in the Bowden team.
He has been injured recently and his guest appearance was part of his build-up to regain full fitness.
Wigston were on the receiving end another top-line bowler some years ago when Harold Rhodes took all 10 wickets against them for just 11 runs in a match at Matlock.
