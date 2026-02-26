An elephants' graveyard: Toton sidings and locomotive depot today

Years ago, I was on a rare passenger working through Toton. The ranks of stored wagons and locomotives made it feel like an elephants' graveyard,
As Our History Underfoot – the new name for the old Trekking Exploration account – discovers here, the vast yards and loco depot Toton are largely derelict today. This was to have been the site of the East Midlands Hub for HS2, but that won't happen now.
Besides Toton, we see the River Erewash and some of the tangle of lines that makes Long Eaton a railway labyrinth.
No comments:
Post a Comment