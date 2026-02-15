See Charles Hawtrey and Joan Hickson staffing St Pancras in 1955

So I watched Simon and Laura, and found that, despite the presence of Ian Carmichael, who I always struggle with, it justifies the enthusiasm of that British Film Institute video I posted the other day.
But there is one scene that brought unexpected pleasure – click play above to watch it.
Peter Finch (Simon) has left his wife and is on his way back to Leicester. His agent (played by Hubert Gregg) catches up with him at St Pancras with news of the offer for the couple to star in the new BBC series.
It really is St Pancras, right down to the lovely maroon British Railways Midland Region enamel signs.
A train to Bradford is announced, and one of the stations it calls at is Trent. (You can also hear Trent in a St Pancras announcement in the Kenneth More film The Comedy Man.)
Better still, the porter who takes Finch's luggage on to and then off the platform is Charles Hawtrey – this may well be the first time he has worked for the railways since A Canterbury Tale.
And the refreshment counter is in the charge of Joan Hickson. Enjoy.
