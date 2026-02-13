Richard Jefferies Museum plans new Centre for Arts and Wildlife

The Richard Jefferies Museum, which is housed in the writer's birthplace at Coate Farm, Swindon, is raising money to fund its plans for a new Centre for Arts and Wildlife. You can read all about those plans on the museum website.
A spokesperson for the trust that runs the museum told the Swindon Advertiser:
"Our little museum has been growing – more events, more activities, more volunteers and more visitors.
"But we think it is time to grow some more, by creating something that will help the old farm site accommodate everything that's going on.
"So, we have come up with an idea for a new building to honour the things that were important to Jefferies, and are important to us."
You can read more about Richard Jefferies and his importance as a writer and thinker on the museum website.
Back in the Nineties I wrote my MA dissertation about Jefferies and gave the Richard Jefferies Society's Birthday Lecture. The lecture took place in the church hall at Aldbourne in Wiltshire – the village where the classic Doctor Who story The Dæmons was filmed in 1971.
No comments:
Post a Comment