Nouvelle Vague – The blog post does not describe the film: the film bends towards the blog post

I saw Nouvelle Vague at the Phoenix in Leicester this afternoon and thoroughly enjoyed it. The film tells the story of the shooting of Jean-Luc Godard's first feature Au Bout de Souffle in 1959 and recreates a whole era: the black-and-white cinematography, the fashion, the music.
It manages both to laugh at and to laugh with Godard's pretensions and eccentricities, making him a compelling figure despite everything. Do not be surprised if you find me in future wearing dark glasses, smoking Gitanes and issuing gnomic, Godardesque pronouncements.
The blog post does not describe the film: the film bends towards the blog post.
