Bat for Lashes: Laura

Bat for Lashes is the stage name of Natasha Khan, who wrote this beautiful song with Justin Parker. To prove that there's no justice in this world, it reached only number 144 in the UK singles chart in the summer of 2012. I didn't know there was a number 144.
But cheer up, because Natasha Khan also provides us with out Trivial Fact of the Day.
In the Seventies, when there was an upsurge of interest in the game of squash, we heard a great deal about the "Khan squash dynasty" from Pakistan, and it turns out that Natasha is a member of it.
Her grandfather Nasrullah Khan was the coach who helped Jonah Barrington (born in Cornwall, Irish by adoption) become the best player in the world in the early Seventies. Her uncle Jahangir Khan dominated the sport as a player in the Eighties.
Wikipedia, with help from an article in the Telegraph, says of Natasha:
The family moved to Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, when Khan was five years old. She attended many of her family's squash matches, which she felt inspired her creativity: "The roar of the crowd is intense; it is ceremonial, ritualistic, I feel like the banner got passed to me but I carried it on in a creative way. It is a similar thing, the need to thrive on heightened communal experience."
After her father left the family when Khan was eleven, she taught herself to play the piano, which became "a channel to express things, to get them out".
