Jackie Trent: Where Are You Now, My Love?

This took Jackie Trent to number one in May 1965 – she wrote it with Tony Hatch, to whom she was married for many years. Their suburban take on Bacharach and David is very effective here.
The song owed part of its success to its use in the television series It's Dark Outside, which featured Oliver Reed among its cast.
But the footage in the video does not come from that but the film Four in the Morning. This ominous downbeat piece of late kitchen-sink suggested it could be grim in London too – Billy Liar might have been no better off if he had caught that train. It starred Judi Dench in a rare early cinema appearance. This was years before it was made compulsory for her to appear in every British film.
