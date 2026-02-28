Ben McGuire fights to save Sharp's Brewery in Rock

ITV News reports that he has also said it would be "unacceptable for Molson Coors Beverage Company to market its products as Cornish if it moved out of the Duchy".
The brewery at Rock, which produces the UK's best-selling cask ale Doom Bar, is due to close by the end of the year with the loss of 50 jobs.
Ben told ITV News:
"I’m really disappointed to hear this devastating news that more than 50 local people are going to lose their jobs at this iconic local brewery. We have been so proud to see their beers sold the length and breadth of this country. ...
"I hope the parent company approaches the consultation in the spirit that it should be approached with and they listen to local residents and they come up with a solution to keep those jobs here, or at least some of the skilled jobs. They cannot use our Cornwall brand without production here in Cornwall."
Boak & Bailey wrote about the rise of Doom Bar back in 2008. And Rock always used to be where the upper classes dumped their unwanted teenage offspring for the summer, though I don't suppose they interfered with the brewing.
