Saturday, February 28, 2026

Derby councillors clash over cost of Snickers bars in heated council tax row

 Derbyshire Live wins our Headline of the Day Award. 

One of the judges was heard to ask what the point of Reform UK is if their councillors don't insist on calling them "Marathon bars".

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)