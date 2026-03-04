Jane Dodds says she won't be beaten by online death threats

Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and are only Senedd member, told a BBC Radio Wales phone in today that death threats won't force her out of politics.
BBC News quotes her remarks:
"I've had a number of threats made against me, all online, they are very serious threats... for being a politician, for the views I've held and sometimes they are not extreme.
"For example when I made a statement when I came off [social media platform X] and somebody wasn't happy with that because they wanted to scrutinise me and made threats to kill me in essence.
"That is with the police, as are others."
She spoke of the security precautions she now has to take, but urged people to come into politics even so:
"I know that's a difficult place to be, but we do this because we don't want to be beaten by people who make these threats.
"Please come into politics whoever you are, whatever your background is and make sure we speak about this, we talk about it because it's absolutely not acceptable."
