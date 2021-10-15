Give My Regards to Broad Street Station

A brief sketch of the rise and fall of London's lost railway terminus.
I have some photos of Broad Street which I took on a sunny Saturday afternoon in 1983 when I was the only passenger to alight from a train that arrived there. I shall share them here one day.
And as I blogged long ago, I wss once a regular user of Broad Street::
I used the line late at night. I played chess for Richmond & Twickenham in the London League, and the matches took place at the Bishopsgate Institute. I used to get the last train back around the North London line to Kew.

Somehow I trusted the published timetable more than the Tube, even though the train took a circuitous route via Brondesbury and Willesden Junction.
