New Lib Dem disciplinary code "viewed as a way to settle personal scores"

I didn't get time to plug the latest Liberator when it was posted, but you can download it free from the magazine's website.
If you then swipe to the Radical Bulletin section you will find this item:
CODE RED
The party owes quite a debt to lead adjudicator Neil Christian who has had to deal with an unexpected flood of cases since the new disciplinary code took effect in July 2019.
His annual report states there were 967 cases - so around 1% of the total membership - and “it is worth noting that the number of complaints received is at a volume much higher than was ever foreseen when the system was being planned.”.
It also says 65% were dismissed, which suggests that the code is being viewed as a way to settle personal scores.
This is a depressing statistic, but not so unexpected in an era when councillors invest time in reporting opposing members for breaking the code of conduct and some people appear to join social media platforms so that can boast about how many people they have blocked.
