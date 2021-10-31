Santana: She's Not There

After seeing the modern incarnation of the Zombies play Market Harborough 10 years ago I wrote:
We discover popular music backwards as well as forwards. I loved Argent's Hold Your Head Up when I was 12 and Colin Blunstone's early solo work reminds me of listening to Radio Luxembourg under the covers at the same age. But I doubt that I had then heard of the Zombies - I can remember my surprise at learning that Carlos Santana was not the writer of She's Not There.
And here is that Santana version. It reached number 11 in the UK singles chart in 1977, one place better than the original version managed.
No comments:
Post a Comment