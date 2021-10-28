Thursday, October 28, 2021

Labour's 2019 candidate for Harborough suspended after allegations she planned to join the Tories

Labour's 2015 general election candidate for Harborough later joined the Conservative Party. Could its 2019 candidate be about to go the same way?

The Express & Star reports that Celia Hibbert has been suspended indefinitely from Wolverhampton's ruling Labour group.

A letter from that group's whip details the allegations against her, including:

It is alleged that in the previous weeks, you have approached the Conservative opposition in the council and asked whether you could cross the floor and join their group.

The paper says Conservatives in the city have denied that Councillor Hibbert has attempted to join them.

And it quotes a Labour councillor who is very disapproving of her excursion to Harborough in 2019.
