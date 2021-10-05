Matthew Hoggard runs a cookery school in Rutland

An unexpected figure turns up in a Guardian article about Rutland ("England's secret foodie heartland"): the former England fast bowler Matthew Hoggard, who played throughout the classic Ashes series of 2005.
Hoggard turns out to run a school of barbecue cooking - Hoggy's Grill - at Manton on the southern shore of Rutland Water.
Sarah Baxter, author of the article, explains this move:
Unsure what to do after retiring, he finally decided to focus on what he loves most – eating and drinking, ideally outside, with flames – and opened Hoggy’s in 2020.
It's not such a surprise to find Hoggard in Rutland. Though he spent most of his career with Yorkshire, he finished at Leicestershire, captaining the county between 2010 and 2013.
No comments:
Post a Comment