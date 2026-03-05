Southern Television's Midnight is a Place from 1977

The whole of the Southern Television adaptation of Joan Aiken's Midnight is a Place from 1977 has turned up on YouTube.
Aiken was a wonderful writer for children – her gothic tales were at once funny and scary. Often there's an element of pastiche of 19th-century writers in her work. If she's pastiching anyone here, it's the Charles Dickens of Hard Times.
Because this adaptation dates from the Seventies, it runs to 13 episodes and stars Simon Gipps-Kent ("Master Bell"). You can play a short extract from episode 1 above.
If I remember the book correctly, the steam press was used to stamp the pattern into carpets because it was cheaper than weaving it.
