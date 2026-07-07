"Ahaarrrr!" A voiceover session from hell

One of my favourite podcasts is the Chelsea Fancast, which has kept me informed and entertained through my club's recent travails. Its two regular presenters are Stamford Chidge and JK.
Stamford Chidge, I worked out eventually after putting the clues together, is David Chidgey. He's the son of the late David Chidgey, who was Liberal Democrat MP for Eastleigh from 1994 to 2005 – and the pilot of the Liberal Democrat spacecraft Bird of Liberty in the early years of Lord Bonkers' Diary.
JK is not such a mystery. He is Jonathan Kydd, son of the once-ubiquitous British film actor Sam Kydd and an actor, writer and voiceover artist in his own right.
In this short film, which has won many festival awards, he plays both the actor and the director in a voiceover session from hell.
And to prove that all rabbit holes join up eventually, he writes on his website that, when he was a boy, Alexander Mackendrick saw him several times for the title role in Sammy Going South.
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