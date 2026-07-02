The making of Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)

Television series that didn't take themselves too seriously in the first place, such as The Avengers or Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), seem to last better than most.
This documentary looks at the latter show, whose 26 episodes were first broadcast in 1969 and 1970. It features interviews with Kenneth Cope, Annette Andre, Cyril Frankel, Harry Fielder, Ray Austin, Ken Baker, Guy Pratt and Malcolm Christopher.
Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) starred Mike Pratt and Kenneth Cope as private detectives Jeff Randall and Marty Hopkirk. Secretary Jeannie was played by Annette Andre. The series was created by Dennis Spooner and Monty Berman.
In the very first episode, Marty Hopkirk is murdered during an investigation only to return as a ghost whom only Jeff Randall can see.
And having an invisible partner proved useful when Randall was on a case, though sometimes there were hilarious consequences.
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