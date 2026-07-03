"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, July 03, 2026
Liverpool Lib Dem boss accused of using "sex appeal to build fanbase" in cover shoot
Today the Liverpool Echo walks off with our Headline of the Day Award.
The judges requested several copies of Attitude. #JustSayin
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