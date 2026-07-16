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Thursday, July 16, 2026
Rock Family Trees: The British R&B boom of the Sixties
An old BBC documentary on a well-studied subject, but the talking heads here are of a high quality. I've not heard Manfred Mann interviewed before, for instance.
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