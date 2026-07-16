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Thursday, July 16, 2026
A steam locomotive leaving Loughborough Central
In Loughborough today in connection with a thing, I didn't have time to visit the preserved Great Central Railway.
But I did strike lucky when I crossed a bridge just south of Loughborough Central station.
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