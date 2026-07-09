Tory fury at VAT on school fees is all about social class

But what was striking was the accusation by the Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake that
"Their hypocrisy knows no limits. While they plot around the Cabinet table to impose this spiteful tax on education, many Labour MPs have been busy covering up their own private school educations. They have no shame in pulling up the ladder behind them."
Because it is a naked appeal to upper-class solidarity. If you benefited from an unfair educational system, it implies, you are duty-bund to ensure that people of your class can continue to enjoy that advantage.
In reality, there's nothing hypocritical about deciding that a system you went through yourself should be reformed or abolished. I'd say it is a sign of a mature intellect, and we expect the Labour Party, even the timid version of it we see today that never mentions social class, to believe in fairness.
But sending their children to private schools is what upper class people do. It's an important part of their identity. Question the practice, and the clang of closing ranks is resounding.
And that solidarity can take extreme forms, as Alex Renton discovered when he went public about the abuse he had suffered as a small boy at his expensive prep school:
The reaction to my story was immediate – and shockingly personal. "You’re a class traitor," said one friend, whose son had just started at Eton. I thought she might have been joking – but she wasn’t the only one.
A few days after publication I was at a smart Edinburgh art gallery party, standing with a glass of free wine in a group of people I vaguely know. "Don’t stand too close to Renton!" one of them, an old Etonian businessman, suddenly announced, grabbing my arm. "He might put his hand down your trousers!" Most of the group chuckled.
You may disagree with Labour's imposition of VAT on school fees, but there's nothing hypocritical about the policy.
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