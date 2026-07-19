Django Django: Cameos

This is perhaps typical of the sort of track I hear on BBC Radio 6 Music and like. It's a little bit retro, stronger on melody than rhythm and involves white boys and guitars. Could it be that I'm getting old?
Still, Song Bar likes it too:
A crisp, catchy, acoustic sound with orchestral strings and their distinctive vocal harmony style sees a welcome return from the London-based art-rock quartet of David Maclean, Vincent Neff, James Dixon and Thomas Grace, heralding their upcoming sixth LP Doveland, out in November via Clouds Hill.
Produced by Nick McCarthy (Franz Ferdinand), the title of the album takes its name from an online urban myth: a supposedly vanished midwest town that appears on no maps, yet some believe they once lived there, even holding souvenirs as proof.
In answer to the question in my first paragraph... No, they won't get me. And there's more about the Doveland myth online.
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