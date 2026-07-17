The Joy of Six 1549

Aveek Bhattacharya argues that Andy Burnham is Labour's Boris Johnson: "The two men share a tendency to be led by instinct over doctrine, a talent for building coalitions, and a rare capacity to resonate emotionally with an audience. They also share a common vulnerability: a reluctance to bring their own side bad news. Both are men for the big picture rather than nitty-gritty details, happiest channeling grievance and hope into a broad political story."
A disproportionate number of children and young people growing up in care in Scotland are dying prematurely, Yet, despite Scottish government policy, almost two-thirds of such deaths over the last five years have not been reviewed, reports Karin Goodwin.
Alan Lester looks at the politics behind arguments about the teaching of the history of the British Empire in schools.
Ferdinand Mount writes about M.R. James, ghosts and sex.
"As the narrator lies on the doctor’s couch, revealing her thoughts in a candid, unguarded manner, a harrowing picture begins to emerge. We learn how every aspect of her life has been dictated by men, from her upbringing to her choices of husbands and the nature of their marriages to the control of her physical and mental health." JacquiWine says Penelope Mortimer's The Pumpkin Easter is the best novel she has read this year.
The 1964 film version of The Pumpkin Eater is also excellent – Anne Bancroft and Peter Finch, expertly directed by Jack Clayton and with a screenplay by Harold Pinter. Available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sdTliDV4TMReplyDelete