Péter Magyar will ask Judit Polgár to become president of Hungary

Judit Polgár, widely regarded as the strongest ever woman chess player, is to to be offered the presidency of Hungary.
The Guardian reports that the Hungarian prime minister Péter Magyar will meet Polgar to discuss the matter on Monday:
"Our country needs unity, peace and a president that all Hungarians can be proud of," he wrote on social media. "Judit Polgár's name has been synonymous with talent and perseverance for decades."
The announcement by Magyar follows a months-long standoff between the newly elected leader and Tamás Sulyok, the president appointed during former leader Viktor Orbán’s time in power.
Since his landslide victory in April, Magyar has repeatedly called on Sulyok to step down, accusing him of being an Orbán "puppet" who had failed to stand up for the country as Orbán’s rightwing, nationalist Fidesz party was criticised for weakening democratic institutions and undermining the rule of law.
Last week Hungary’s parliament – where Magyar’s Tisza party holds a two-thirds majority – voted to back a constitutional amendment that included an immediate end to Sulyok’s term.
In the video above, the inimitable American grandmaster Ben Finegold takes us through three characteristic wins by Polgar. It seems it's impossible now to turn off the subtitles in an embedded video, so please watch it on YouTube if they distract you.
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