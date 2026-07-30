Will Nigel Farage be made to pay for sharing that photograph?

Here's an unexpected twist: the man who took the photograph of that "Making plans for Nigel" T-shirt is suing people – one N. Farage in particular – for using his work. It has, after all, been spread all over the internet.
Alan Robertshaw, whose videos I post here occasionally, takes the opportunity to give us a quick guide to copyright law.
My advice to fellow bloggers is to steer clear of photographs from the big agencies that cater for newspapers, because they will find you and invoice you.
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