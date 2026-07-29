The Joy of Six 1554

"When social workers become involved with a family, the focus is often on parenting, safeguarding concerns or family relationships. But new research suggests that one of the strongest drivers of repeated involvement with children’s services is something more basic: whether families have enough money to live on." Rick Hood explains the findings of his research.
Jennifer Rubin Grandis confronts the systemic bias in academic publishing: "I’ve been studying sexism in academic medicine since 2019, and I’ve learned from countless interviewees that my experience as a woman in medicine is common. Women are rarely mentored well—in fact, when they ask for advice from senior faculty, they’re often discouraged from submitting their papers to high-impact journals, despite making just as many scientific discoveries as men."
Boak & Bailey recommend pub crawling as a way of practising psychogeography.
"Few science fiction relationships stick in my mind better than the love/hate between Dr. Zachary Smith and Robot in the original 1960s version of Lost in Space." J.G. Follansbee on one of television SF's great double acts.
Time was when Birmingham (under the Conservative Joe Chamberlain, who would of course be drummed out of the party nowadays) was called "the best administered city in the world". A public transport system to die for (on bank holidays, a tram left Navigation Street for the Lickey Hills about every 90 seconds); a municipal gas supply the profits of which kept the rates down; and a municipal water system which included one of the engineering marvels of the world. Granted, flooding the Elan Valley was English colonialism at its worst; but the aqueduct that flows for 73 miles entirely powered by gravity is magnificent.ReplyDelete