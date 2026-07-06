The Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award for this worrying one from the Wirral.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
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and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, July 06, 2026
Parents shocked after children’s paper hedgehogs found to contain pages from explicit novel
The Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award for this worrying one from the Wirral.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 4:48 pm
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