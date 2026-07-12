The nearest beach to Leicestershire and Birmingham

Warning issued as beach closest to Leicestershire shuts amid health fears
So ran a headline in the Leicester Mercury. I wondered where the nearest beach to Leicestershire is. Hunstanton? Skegness?
But it is, of course, on Rutland Water.
The story is about the brief closure (it was reopened this morning) of the beach at Sykes Lane there because of dangerous levels of blue-green algae.
I took these photos some years ago at Whitwell Harbour, which is just along the coast but lacks sand.
Secret Birmingham has worked out that Rutland Water has the nearest Blue Flag beach to them too.
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