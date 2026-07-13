Plans to bring Leicester's Il Rondo back to life

The Leicester Mercury has a story, but doesn't know the half of it:
New live music venue hopes for former board game cafe in Leicester city centre
An empty unit in Leicester city centre could be given a new lease of life as a late-night entertainment venue.
Generic Leisure Ltd has lodged an application seeking a licence for indoor sports events, plays, films, and live and recorded music at the site at 22 Silver Street.
Former board game cafe be damned. This was once Il Rondo, where some of the top Sixties bands played, naming it as their favourite venue in the city.
It's the large red-brick building in the thumbnail above – play the video to hear more about its history.
For many years it housed a branch of the Italian restaurant chain Prezzo. That occupied the ground floor: I'm told the stage and dancefloor are still in place upstairs.
The Malcolm Arcade stands on the site of what was once The Royal Opera House, Leicester.
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