Sunday, February 14, 2021

£1.85m restoration for railway viaduct between Porthmadog and Minffordd

Rail Advent reports:

Network Rail has announced that restoration work on the Traeth Mawr Viaduct begun on Saturday 13th February.

As part of a multi-million project to upgrade the Cambrian Line, Network Rail has chosen Traeth Mawr to help improve the overall line.

The work will take place over a nine-day closure of the railway.

Work will include the replacement of wooden timbers, which Network Rail says is the main priority.

And why am I passing this on? Because I once got eaten alive by mosquitos taking a photo of this very viaduct, that's why.

