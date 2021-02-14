£1.85m restoration for railway viaduct between Porthmadog and Minffordd

Rail Advent reports:
Network Rail has announced that restoration work on the Traeth Mawr Viaduct begun on Saturday 13th February.
As part of a multi-million project to upgrade the Cambrian Line, Network Rail has chosen Traeth Mawr to help improve the overall line.
The work will take place over a nine-day closure of the railway.
Work will include the replacement of wooden timbers, which Network Rail says is the main priority.
And why am I passing this on? Because I once got eaten alive by mosquitos taking a photo of this very viaduct, that's why.
No comments:
Post a comment