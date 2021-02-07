Simon and Garfunkel: My Little Town

This single from 1975 is something of an oddity. Simon and Garfunkel had not recorded together for three years and My Little Town was not to appear on an album until the late 1990s.
Wikipedia quotes Paul Simon on the genesis of the song:
"It originally was a song I was writing for Artie. I was gonna write a song for his new album, and I told him it would be a nasty song, because he was singing too many sweet songs. It seemed like a good concept for him."
Maybe Simon was getting a bit old for this sort of adolescent angst, but My Little Town still sounds good.
