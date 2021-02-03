Highbury Fields forever

John Rogers writes on YouTube:
This walk from East to North London starts on Homerton High Street. We take a look at the Tudor Sutton House built in 1535, before walking through St. John's Gardens to Hackney Central. Along Mare Street we ay homage to the Hackney Empire, designed by Frank Matcham in 1901 as a Music Hall. Our walk takes up Graham Road to Ridley Road Market, Dalston and then along Kingsland Road to the Rio Cinema.
Next we go up John Campbell Road and Mildmay Road to Newington Green where we look at Richard Price's Unitarian Chapel built in 1701. From here we pass along Ferntower Road to Petherton Road where the New River runs beneath a green strip of land running along the middle of the street. Highbury New Park takes us to Highbury Grove and we turn up Baalbec Road to Highbury Place. Highbury Fields is one of my favourite spots in London, a beautiful open space covering a high ridge of land which was once known for its springs and conduits.
We walk around Highbury Fields contemplating the possibility that the name suggests that this was once the location of an ancient burial mound or barrow given that the area was previously known as Newington Barrow. Our walk ends at Highbury Barn at the site of the former pleasure garden famed for its milk, custards, and concerts.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a comment