Six of the Best 993

"It’s been more than 100 years since the Commons took away the power of the unelected Lords to block legislation. Yet, here we are, still with an entirely unelected second chamber despite decades of tinkering. Johnson’s largesse would make a Renaissance pope blush (Ian Botham, for services for Brexit; Evgeny Lebedev, for services to lavish parties; and his own brother, for services to Johnsons)," George Chesterton says Britain's absurdly undemocratic second chamber needs urgent attention.
How are children coping with school closures? Surprisingly well, finds Peter Gray: "Forty-nine per cent of the children agreed with the statement, “I have been more calm than I was in regular school,” and only 25 per cent disagreed."
Sue Brunning looks at how The Dig compares to the momentous excavation at Sutton Hoo.
J.D. Collins rescues Nineties favourite 2point4 Children from the realm of cosy sitcom blandness to explore its supernatural undercurrents and brooding production values.
The LNER and Great Central used to cross on the level at Retford. Signalboxes,com has pictures of the building of the Great Central's dive under between 1963 and 1965, which meant heavily laden coal trains no longer had to cross the King's Cross main line.
