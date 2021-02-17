Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Sir Arthur Comyns-Carr and the coast of China

Plashing Vole has fun with the reduced standing of the Liberal Democrats:

Which reminds me of a story about an old Liberal Party assembly.

Here is Paddy Ashdown telling it in his leader's speech to our 1993 spring conference:

It is almost exactly forty years ago that David Steel’s predecessor, Foreign Affairs Spokesman Sir Arthur Comyns-Carr QC, complete in wing collar and side-boots, opened his speech at the Liberal Assembly here in Torquay with the immortal words…

‘I do not wish to say anything which might endanger the security of Quemoy and Matsu off the coast of China.’

But in 1993 we could smile at the Liberal Party of the 1950s. Because Paddy went on to observe:

Well I hope that the large number of foreign diplomats and visitors we have at our Conference today is an indication that what we say today is perhaps taken rather more seriously.

I doubt we will have many diplomates present when the Lib Dems are again able to hold a traditional party conference. We are closer to the Liberal Party of the 1950s than we care to admit.

Matt Pennell said...

What are we to make of Comyns-Carr's very untidy bow-tie arrangement in this pic? Is this the sign of a man so important he lacks the time to straighten out the bows and make sure the collar is symmetrical? Or perhaps, despite being a QC, Comyns-Carr shares the bohemian middle-class art values of his Liberal contemporaries and thumbs his nose at the idea of have an immaculate bow-tie, leaving such cares and worries to members of the military industrial complex instead.

17 February, 2021 12:50
Jonathan Calder said...

He came from an artistic family, so my money is on the latter explanation.

17 February, 2021 12:56

