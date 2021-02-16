"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Island Gardens and North Greenwich: Two abandoned stations in the same place
Another engaging video from Jago Hazzard. He has a Patreon, you know.
I have clear memories of the original Island Gardens station from delivering for the Liberals in a controversial Isle of Dogs by-election.
No comments:
Post a comment