Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band: Still the Same

Bob Seeger entered the lower reaches of the UK singles chart a dozen times, but this - which I suspect is his best-known song - wasn't a hit over here.
All Music tells us its beauty
comes from its softened piano and half-powered musical flow. It isn't a ballad, but Seger manages to master the tempo to perfection in order to set the song's mood so that it's just right.
Seger wrote the song after traveling to Hollywood and meeting people who enjoyed living the high life -- motivated by power, greed, and the opportunity to take risks whenever possible.
This type of West Coast attitude had been somewhat foreign to Seger, coming from such a blue-collar city as Detroit, so he used this experience to write 'Still the Same'.
No comments:
Post a Comment